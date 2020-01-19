Here's a bull view for EUR/USD - under 1.11 is a “clear buying opportunity”

A view from Friday on the europ vs the US dollar

Scotiabank (info via Bloomberg ) say they are bullish EU/USD, and that under 1.1100 is a clear buying opportunity,
Citing:
  • in light of recently improving economic data
  • ECB clearly on the sidelines with no indication that it is rolling out additional stimulus
  • fair value is approx. 1.14
Also notes, a little more cautiously:
  • real support is 1.1065 to 1.1090 range
  • some short term resistance at 1.1145

EUR/USD daily:
