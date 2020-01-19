Here's a bull view for EUR/USD - under 1.11 is a “clear buying opportunity”

A view from Friday on the europ vs the US dollar

Scotiabank (info via Bloomberg ) say they are bullish EU/USD, and that under 1.1100 is a clear buying opportunity,

Citing:

in light of recently improving economic data

ECB clearly on the sidelines with no indication that it is rolling out additional stimulus

fair value is approx. 1.14

Also notes, a little more cautiously:

real support is 1.1065 to 1.1090 range

some short term resistance at 1.1145







EUR/USD daily:
















