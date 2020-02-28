Hesse February CPI +1.9% vs +1.9% y/y prior

Latest data released by Destatis - 28 February 2020





Prior +1.9%

CPI +0.6% m/m

Prior -0.7%

There is also the release for Bavaria and Brandenburg as per below:





Bavaria CPI +1.7% y/y



Prior +1.5%

Brandenburg CPI +1.6% y/y

Prior +1.7%

All in all, the releases point towards more steady inflation pressures for the month with a slight tilt towards a minor upside bias. That said, the steady headline readings mean little at the end of the day in my view.





The more relevant news for the euro is the Saxony report earlier, which showed an upside jump in core inflation - which will be good news for the currency and the ECB if it translates to the regional reading release next week.



