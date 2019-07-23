HK press: US trade war negotiators likely to visit China next week for face-to-face talk
The South China Morning Post with the overnight report on what they say is a "likely" visit.
- US trade war negotiators likely to visit China next week
- for first face-to-face talk since G20
- Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin are set to meet Vice-Premier Liu He
SCMPP cite an unnamed source. It wasn't me …. I didn't think it'd be until early August:
South China Morning Post is normally pretty good with this sort of stuff.