HK press: US trade war negotiators likely to visit China next week for face-to-face talk

The South China Morning Post with the overnight report on what they say is a "likely" visit.

US trade war negotiators likely to visit China next week

for first face-to-face talk since G20

Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin are set to meet Vice-Premier Liu He

SCMPP cite an unnamed source. It wasn't me …. I didn't think it'd be until early August:

South China Morning Post is normally pretty good with this sort of stuff.



