Hong Kong activists reportedly call for protest march against new security laws

Renewed unrest is building in Hong Kong over Beijing's plans to impose national security legislation

A Reuters report here is saying that Hong Kong activists have called for a protest march today but the current situation is already having a negative impact on financial markets amid worries of "the end of Hong Kong" and also potential US reaction to the matter.





The Hang Seng is now down 4.6% at the lunch break, with the negative tone spilling over to other asset classes in general as well so far today.