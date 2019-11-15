Hong Kong expects first annual recession since 2009

The Hong Kong government cuts its 2019 GDP growth forecast to -1.3%





Add to the fact that the government cut its growth forecast to -1.3% from 0% to 1% previously, it signals that the economy is headed for its first annual recession in a decade.







ForexLive

And with the civil unrest in the city still persisting, it will only continue to sap away economic confidence and deter investors even more as we look towards next year.

The Q3 GDP report was unrevised and showed that the economy contracted by 3.2% q/q and annual growth declined by 2.9% y/y.