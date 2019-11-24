Hong Kong local elections on Sunday - huge gains for pro-democracy candidates
Some local Asian politics, so I'll keep this brief.
HK has been in the news, protests and riots, recently turning very violent. US authorities voicing support for HK protestors has impinged on US-China relations, which has market implications (if you've been following along you'll know this).
Re the elections over the weekend (thankfully peaceful):
- district council elections
- South China Morning Post report big gains for pre-demeocracy parties
- record turnout of voters (more than 70% of eligible voters)
The importance of these elections is the potential for impact on Legislative Council elections. These will be in 2020.
- candidates will be drawn from district councillors