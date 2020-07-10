Hong Kong reportedly set to announce suspension of all schools again

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

This comes after a daily record number of locally transmitted coronavirus infections seen yesterday

After the resurgence in cases yesterday, local authorities have already moved to take steps to mitigate a further spread with local media now reporting that schools look set to be suspended once again in fear of a more major outbreak.

The country's Centre for Health Protection also warned yesterday that "there could be a sudden exponential growth in cases" and that much like everywhere else, that sort of alludes to there being community transmissions that are not detectable for the time being.

