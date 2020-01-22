Hong Kong reports first case of new coronavirus

According to HK Cable TV

No further details at this point but it says that the patient is being put in isolation at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital. Notably, Hang Seng futures are now down by 0.4% while we're seeing more tepid tones in European stocks as well at the moment.
Update: It appears the patient is a Wuhan visitor and arrived in HK via high-speed rail.

