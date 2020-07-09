Hong Kong reports highest daily jump in local coronavirus cases since the pandemic began

Hong Kong reports 34 new local coronavirus cases in latest update today





That said, local authorities have identified that 23 of the 34 locally transmitted cases pertain to an isolated outbreak from an elderly home.





Couple this with the recent developments in Tokyo and Melbourne, it reaffirms that the battle against the coronavirus is far from over at this stage.





The city reported 42 new coronavirus cases in total, with 8 being imported cases and the remaining 34 being locally transmitted cases. On the latter, that is the highest jump in daily local cases since the virus pandemic began.