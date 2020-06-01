Hong Kong says that it has no plan to change currency's peg to the dollar
Hong Kong says that there has not been "obvious" capital outflowsThe city's finance secretary also reaffirms that capital will be able to move freely regardless of the situation. Well, the Hang Seng being up by just over 3% on the day certainly makes their argument on capital flows more compelling.
But still, you can understand why investors have been feeling jittery surrounding the whole situation and that was shown two Fridays ago where the Hang Seng fell by over 5%.
As for USD/HKD, the peg continues to sit at the 7.75 to 7.85 range: