Hong Kong stocks slip further as China reportedly rejects proposal to withdraw extradition bill

The Hang Seng index is down by over 0.6% now

This is something to watch out for as it could potentially cause risk assets to turn more defensive/cautious in session ahead.





According to Reuters , the Chinese government has rejected HK chief executive Carrie Lam's proposal to withdraw the extradition bill and ordered her not to yield to any of the protesters' other demands; citing three individuals with direct knowledge of the matter.





This is keeping equities in the region on the defensive and is perhaps what is weighing a bit more on yen pairs as we begin the session.





USD/JPY is at session lows currently near 106.30 as Chinese equities are brought to session lows on the day now. US futures have also erased gains to near flat levels currently.



