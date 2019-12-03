House intelligence panel: Trump used office to solicit foreign interference

House intelligence panel releases Trump impeachment report

The House Intelligence Panel has released its Trump impeachment report. In it it says Pres. Trump



Used office to solicit foreign interference



Compromise security, intimidated witnesses



Tampered with witnesses



Abused power's for political gain



Obstructed the impeachment inquiry by instructing witnesses and government agencies to ignore subpoenas



July 25 call between Trump and Ukraine president Zelenskiy was a dramatic crescendo of a months long campaign to extract personal political benefits



Conditioned a White House meeting and military aid to Ukraine on a public announcement of investigations that would benefit his reelection campaign



Publicly attacked and intimidated congressional witnesses; says witness intimidation is a federal crime



Investigation must continue even as intelligence committee transmits report to judiciary panel



Intelligence committee could not wait until it's efforts to obtain additional testimony and documents go through courts, before making referral to judiciary



does not appear to believe that there are limits to his power to use White House meetings, military aid or other official asked to be cured foreign help in his reelection



Members of the panel will vote on this report at 6 PM ET/2300 GMT. If passes, they will send to the House Judiciary Committee which is responsible for drafting the formal articles of impeachment.







A minority report was released on Monday evening by Republican Devin Nunes. That report said that Trump:

