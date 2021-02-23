Housing, consumer confidence and top central bankers are on the economic calendar

What's coming up





The rout in crypto is at the top of the news today, including the 50% flash crash in ETH at Kraken. In FX, EUR/CHF has been on the move while the dollar rebounds from yesterday's slump.





The highlight on the calendar is Powell's first day of Humphrey Hawkins starting at 1500 GMT. His counterpart in Canada -- Tiff Macklem -- also delivers a speech a bit later at 1730 GMT (followed by a 1850 GMT press conference). The market expects to hear more of the same talk of keep rates zeroed out.





In terms of data, it starts at 1400 GMT with US house prices reports from the FHFM and Case-Shiller.





The main event is the 1500 GMT release of the consumer confidence report along with the Richmond Fed. All that is landing at the same time as Powell so be careful.



