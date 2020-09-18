How does a bill become law in the UK?

PM Johnson proceeds with Bill

The path of any bill in the UK can be long and protracted. This will be the case with Johnson's Internal Markets Bill because of the controversy surrounding whether it is or is not a breach of international law.





Here is an infograph highlighting the 'ping pong' nature of the bill as it will be batted between the House of Commons and the House of Lords. The recent agreed amendment may smooth the path through the two houses, but the EU are not punching the air with joy over the bill.





The main point is that a bill takes time to get through the UK bureaucratic system.















