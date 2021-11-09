How long can the euro and yuan ignore each other? - SocGen

The euro is flat today





Societe Generale Research discusses the relation between the euro and yuan price action.





"The inflow of money into Chinese assets is one of several reasons why the yuan is so strong. If you decide the market's top fear (tighter money) is a realistic but well-understood danger, while the bottom one, (Chinese slowdown) is under-appreciated, you could talk yourself into a pretty bearish longer-term view of the yuan," SocGen notes.

