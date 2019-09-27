Hu Xijin: Chinese purchases signaled goodwill, not concessions

Someone better start making concessions soon

From Global Times editor Hu Xijin:





There are many reports in the US recently on China buying US farm products. The purchase obviously signaled China's goodwill, not concessions. China and the US need to create real progress in trade talks so that such purchase can be sustained.



Hu is seen as a state mouthpiece.





The market has shifted to a wait-and-see stance on China US trade. Meetings will take place Oct 10-11. That's going to be pivotal.

