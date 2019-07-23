Huawei cutting over 600 jobs at U.S. research arm Futurewei

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

The layoffs were flagged a month ago or so ago: Huawei planning "extensive" US staff layoffs

The layoffs began on Monday; via Reuters::
  • Futurewei began laying off workers according to employees
  • The layoffs come about two months after the Trump administration put Huawei on a trade blacklist, making it illegal for its U.S. subsidiary to transfer sensitive technologies to its parent. The blacklist also restricts Huawei from purchasing products from U.S. technology companies.

The layoffs were flagged a month ago or so ago: Huawei planning "extensive" US staff layoffs



ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose