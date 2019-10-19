Huawei in early talks with US telcos on 5G licensing - report

Further signs of a thaw in tensions between US and China?





Reuters reports that Huawei is in preliminary talks with some US telecommunication companies on licensing its 5G network technology to them, citing the firm's senior vice president Vincent Pang on the matter.





Adding that some companies said they were keen on a long-term deal or a one-off transfer with Huawei, though no names or numbers were given.





Pang is also cited as saying that some of the talks only started a couple of weeks ago and haven't reach detailed discussions yet.





There hasn't been much revelation about how things stand with Huawei following the trade talks in Washington but I reckon the early signs here are certainly encouraging and shows that perhaps the recent optimism may not be misguided.





That said, it is still early days so let's see if there are any further developments to back the above report over the coming weeks. But on the balance of things, this is a positive development for risk assets at the very least.



