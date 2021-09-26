ICYMI - China and Canada did a prisoner swap over the weekend. Huawei's Meng released.

Meng Wanzhou, daughter of Huawei's founder and the CFO of the company was released from Canada over the weekend, flying back to China.

Had been detained in Canada for almost 3 years.

In a reciprocal move China released two Canadians it had in prison, Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor.





This was in the news over the weekend that you were unlikely to have missed but just in case.





This indicates a little bit of thawing in US-China relations.





Meng arrives back in China: