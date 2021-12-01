ICYMI - France says flights from South Africa can resume after Saturday (Dec. 4)

French authorities have said that flights inbound from South Africa and six other southern African countries can resume after Saturday.

Only French and EU residents are permitted entry (along with diplomats and flight crews),





Quarantine requirements will be in place, travellers must have a Covid test upon arrival;

a negative result will require a seven-day quarantine

a positive test will require a 10-day quarantine

These are still strict limits but the blanket ban is being removed. Looks like this is the first dialling back of Omicron-related fears.











