ICYMI - Italy says it has detected a coronavirus case with the new UK strain

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

News from a little earlier on Monday (Sunday Italy time) that a confirmed COVID-19 case in the country has the new variant detected in England. 

The new strain detected has created concern current vaccines may not have efficacy against it. Markets are reacting in a cautious manner, 'risk', oil all down on the session to open the week. Gold is up. GBP has been hammered more than a big figure lower from its late Friday level. 




For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose