ICYMI - Moody's says US supply chains stress is intensifying, could slow economy in coming months

Supply bottlenecks are not new news, but Moody's see no end in sight for now.

"Supply-chain headaches show no sign of subsiding just yet"

Early signs indicate another increase in the supply chain stress index for September

Stress in US supply chains isn't abating

none of the underlying measures are moving to show improvement

On implications for the US economy, Moody's says it's likely to grow more slowly than previously forecast

risk the US economy barely registered any growth in Q3







