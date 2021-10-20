ICYMI - Moody's says US supply chains stress is intensifying, could slow economy in coming months
Supply bottlenecks are not new news, but Moody's see no end in sight for now.
- "Supply-chain headaches show no sign of subsiding just yet"
- Early signs indicate another increase in the supply chain stress index for September
- Stress in US supply chains isn't abating
- none of the underlying measures are moving to show improvement
On implications for the US economy, Moody's says it's likely to grow more slowly than previously forecast
- risk the US economy barely registered any growth in Q3