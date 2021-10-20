ICYMI - Moody's says US supply chains stress is intensifying, could slow economy in coming months

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Supply bottlenecks are not new news, but Moody's see no end in sight for now. 

  • "Supply-chain headaches show no sign of subsiding just yet" 
  • Early signs indicate another increase in the supply chain stress index for September
  • Stress in US supply chains isn't abating
  • none of the underlying measures are moving to show improvement 
On implications for the US economy, Moody's says it's likely to grow more slowly than previously forecast
  • risk the US economy barely registered any growth in Q3


