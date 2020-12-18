ICYMI: US States told by federal government they will receive fewer Pfizer vaccine doses next week

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

CNN with the report overnight, posting as an ICYMI.

  • Multiple US states have been told by the federal government to expect fewer doses of Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine than initially promised, leaving health officials across the country confused and frustrated about the crucial rollout plans just days after the first doses were shipped.
Since the report there have been denials that the flow of vaccine will be cut back from Federal sources, so this is a bit of uncertainty right now. 



