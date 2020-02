ICYMI - the news shoving around markets is the big jump in coronavirus cases in china

Here is the news as it hit - a surge in cases and deaths in hubeil province - the province at the centre of the outbreak

Since I posted there were loads of data points and comment sfrom central bankers so just highlighting what it is that is actually moving the forex and other markets.





Reminder:

14,840 new cases (13,332 "clinical diagnosis")



242 deaths on Feb 12



3,441 patients discharged

And:

Hubei's top health official was removed