ICYMI - UK PM Johnson confirms July 19 for COVID-19 restrictions relaxation

A bit of a mop-up of news out of the UK, with the Prime Minister confirming tight restrictions are to be eased back on schedule on July 19.

people in England will no longer have to wear masks

social distancing will be scrapped

Johnson said it will allow people to make "their own informed decisions" on how to manage the virus

The UK has had spectacular success with driving infections and complications much lower through vaccination efforts. Having said this there is an uptick in new infections, driven by the delta strain.



