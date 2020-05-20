ICYMI - US House rep. Sherman introduced legislation on more closely scrutinising China firms

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

The legislation is aimed at ensuring 'foreign companies' listed for trading on US stock exchanges are subject to the same rigorous accounting audit oversight as U.S. companies.

'Foreign companies' … we all know who this is aimed at, right?

Statement from US Congressman Brad Sherman, who is also Chair of the House Financial Services Subcommittee on Investor Protection

Sherman is a House Dem, the prickly relations with China are a bipartisan affair in the US. 

china us stock exchange

See here for global coronavirus case data
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose