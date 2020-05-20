ICYMI - US House rep. Sherman introduced legislation on more closely scrutinising China firms

The legislation is aimed at ensuring 'foreign companies' listed for trading on US stock exchanges are subject to the same rigorous accounting audit oversight as U.S. companies.

'Foreign companies' … we all know who this is aimed at, right?





Statement from US Congressman Brad Sherman, who is also Chair of the House Financial Services Subcommittee on Investor Protection





Sherman is a House Dem, the prickly relations with China are a bipartisan affair in the US.







