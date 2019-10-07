If a no deal Brexit, IFS says UK government debt to surge, recession, return to austerity, lost credibility

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

A piece via Reuters on an Institute for Fiscal Studies assessment of the costs of a hard Brexit  

  • UK budget deficit is likely to more than double to around 92 billion pounds - equivalent to 4% of national income - by 2021/22 under a "relatively benign" no-deal Brexit scenario, in which there are no major delays at borders. 
  • recession in 2020
  • "A no-deal Brexit would likely require a fiscal short-term stimulus followed by a swift return to austerity" 
  • a no-deal Brexit would mean less money to spend on public services - or higher tax rates - than staying in the EU or leaving with a deal
  • IFS said the government's budget targets had lost credibility

