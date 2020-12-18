Ifo sees Germany Q4 2020 GDP at -0.4%, Q1 2021 GDP at +0.6%

Ifo with estimates on the German economy as the year comes to a close





That sort of gives some idea on how shallow and fragile the recovery really is right now, although the market is largely looking past this and is more focused on vaccine optimism and a return to 'normality' - whatever that may mean eventually.





Again, with all forecasts, just take this with a pinch of salt and use this as a general sentiment indicator rather than a flat out prediction of how things are going to play out.



