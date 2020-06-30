ILO working hours lost in Q2 due to pandemic equivalent to 400m full-time jobs

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

The UN's International Labour Organization report on the virus impact of

  • Outlook for the global labour market in H2 is "highly uncertain"
  • Fall in global working hours was "significantly worse than previously estimated" with Americas as the worst-hit region
  • 14% of working hours were lost in Q2
  • For Q4, they estimate that 4.9% of hours will be lost but could rise as high as 11.9% in a pessimistic scenario
It's tough to make any decisions based on forecasts right now.

