ILO working hours lost in Q2 due to pandemic equivalent to 400m full-time jobs

Outlook for the global labour market in H2 is "highly uncertain"

Fall in global working hours was "significantly worse than previously estimated" with Americas as the worst-hit region

14% of working hours were lost in Q2

For Q4, they estimate that 4.9% of hours will be lost but could rise as high as 11.9% in a pessimistic scenario

It's tough to make any decisions based on forecasts right now.

