IMF issues annual report on China

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Risks tilted to the downside amid trade uncertainty

The IMF is out with its annual report on China. They say:
  • risks are tilted to the downside amid trade uncertainty
  • China should maintain flexible yuan  if tariffs rise
  • China could intervene to support one in adverse scenario
  • China GDP growth could slowed to 4% by 2030
  • escalating trade tensions could warrant China stimulus
  • China augmented government debt to top 100% of GDP in 2024
  • The yuan is not significantly overvalued or undervalued. In line with fundamentals
  • IMF has been pressing China for more exchange-rate flexibility, less intervention in currency markets
  • China should open up more sectors to foreign competition to put its economy in best position to deal with trade pressures
ForexLive
