IMF issues annual report on China

Risks tilted to the downside amid trade uncertainty

risks are tilted to the downside amid trade uncertainty



China should maintain flexible yuan if tariffs rise



China could intervene to support one in adverse scenario



China GDP growth could slowed to 4% by 2030



escalating trade tensions could warrant China stimulus



China augmented government debt to top 100% of GDP in 2024



The yuan is not significantly overvalued or undervalued. In line with fundamentals

IMF has been pressing China for more exchange-rate flexibility, less intervention in currency markets

China should open up more sectors to foreign competition to put its economy in best position to deal with trade pressures ForexLive

The IMF is out with its annual report on China. They say: