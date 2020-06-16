India-China tensions ramp up as three Indian soldiers were killed in face-off at China border

Senior military officials from both countries are meeting to defuse the situation, according to the Indian army







The Chinese foreign ministry is also out with a statement saying that Indian troops 'seriously violated' the consensus from both sides by crossing the border twice and carried out provocative attacks on Chinese soldiers leading up to the incident.

This just adds to some of the uneasiness on the day but it shouldn't be much of a factor for risk trades at the moment. However, it is a development worth keeping an eye on in the bigger picture of things for both countries moving forward.





The clash in the Galwan Valley was said to have happened last night and India reports that they have lost an officer and two soldiers as a result.