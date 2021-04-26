Iran president says "significant progress has been made" on nuclear deal negotiations

Positive take on JCPOA talks

Iran is in the midst of a brutal run of covid-19, with nearly 500 people dead yesterday (a record).

But the eyes of the world are on the negotiations around a nuclear deal, with talks resuming today.

The President said "significant progress has been made" but also lamented political hurdles.

Despite that, oil has pared some losses in recent trade. WTI is at $61.51 from a low of $60.66.

