Iran reports another 1,234 new coronavirus cases today, total at 4,747 cases now

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

That is the biggest daily jump in reported cases so far in Iran

Meanwhile, the country is reporting another 17 new deaths related to the new coronavirus, bringing that total to 124 deaths as of today.

Not the best of news to calm fears ahead of the weekend. Again, the disruption caused by virus is where the actual economic fallout happens (besides people falling sick). ICYMI, this OECD slide helps to explain that a little more.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose