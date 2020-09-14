Iran weighs plot to kill a US ambassador, response to the killing of Qassem Soleimani

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Politico with the report, citing "highly classified intel reports. The threat intel has ramped up in recent weeks." 

  • Iranian government is considering assassinating the US ambassador to South Africa
  • In response to the killing earlier this year of Qassem Soleimani

Does this give oil a lift? I can't see it as too much of an influence, but just in case, something to be aware of. 

The US move on Soleimani was right at the beginning of 2020.

