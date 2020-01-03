Iraqi State TV reporting now that Soleimani and Muhandis both killed in air strike
Senior Iranian commander Soleimani and Iraqi militia commander Muhandis have both killed in the US air strike on convoy in Baghdad airport
So report Iraqi state TV.
Qassem Soleimani
- an Iranian Major general in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps
- head of the IRGC
- an Iraqi-Iranian military commander who heads the Popular Mobilisation Committee