Iraqi State TV reporting now that Soleimani and Muhandis both killed in air strike

Senior Iranian commander Soleimani and Iraqi militia commander Muhandis have both killed in the US air strike on convoy in Baghdad airport

So report Iraqi state TV.



Earlier reports of their deaths here:

ICYMI:



Qassem Soleimani

an Iranian Major general in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps

head of the IRGC



an Iraqi-Iranian military commander who heads the Popular Mobilisation Committee

Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis











