Ireland's Coveney: There cannot be this notion that the backstop is removed

Comments by Irish foreign minister, Simon Coveney

Wants a sensible deal based on the withdrawal agreement

There is strong solidarity across the European Union for a deal

But doesn't want a Brexit proposal that doesn't stand up to scrutiny

Doesn't seem to be any changes in the EU stance on the matter as both sides continue to pass the ball back and forth to each other's court. Tick tock, tick tock.





(h/t @ LiveSquawk)



