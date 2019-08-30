Ireland's Coveney: There cannot be this notion that the backstop is removed
Comments by Irish foreign minister, Simon Coveney
- Wants a sensible deal based on the withdrawal agreement
- There is strong solidarity across the European Union for a deal
- But doesn't want a Brexit proposal that doesn't stand up to scrutiny
Doesn't seem to be any changes in the EU stance on the matter as both sides continue to pass the ball back and forth to each other's court. Tick tock, tick tock.
(h/t @ LiveSquawk)