Ireland's Coveney: There cannot be this notion that the backstop is removed

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Comments by Irish foreign minister, Simon Coveney

  • Wants a sensible deal based on the withdrawal agreement
  • There is strong solidarity across the European Union for a deal
  • But doesn't want a Brexit proposal that doesn't stand up to scrutiny
ForexLive
Doesn't seem to be any changes in the EU stance on the matter as both sides continue to pass the ball back and forth to each other's court. Tick tock, tick tock.

(h/t @ LiveSquawk)

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose