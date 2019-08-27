Irish FM Coveney: Alternative arrangements being discussed do not do same as the backstop

Irish finance minister Coveney

PM Johnson has reportedly brought new backstop arrangements to the EU in hopes of finding an alternative solution. He is expected to have a call with the EU commission Pres. Juncker later on Tuesday.





The GBPUSD is trading back at 1.2300. The high price today reached 1.2308. That is right around the 38.2% retracement of the move down from the June 2019 high. Getting above that level would be more bullish for the pair ( see earlier technical post here ).







