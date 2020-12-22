Irish PM Martin: Thinks a deal is more likely than less likely
Irish PM Martin speaks to reporters in Dublin
The Irish PM Martin is on the wires saying:
There is little reaction in the GBPUSD to the headlines.
- Thinks a deal is more likely than a less likely
- Would like to see a deal before Christmas. Talks may go beyond December 25
- Number of ways to deal with fishing issue aside from over percentage share
Meanwhile,
- France is aiming for freight from UK to resume tomorrow.
- They are coordinating with UK on freight logistics
- Germany will extend UK travel ban to January 6