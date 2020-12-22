Irish PM Martin: Thinks a deal is more likely than less likely

Author: Greg Michalowski

Irish PM Martin speaks to reporters in Dublin

The Irish PM Martin is on the wires saying:
  • Thinks a deal is more likely than a less likely
  • Would like to see a deal before Christmas. Talks may go beyond December 25
  • Number of ways to deal with fishing issue aside from over percentage share
There is little reaction in the GBPUSD to the headlines.

Meanwhile, 
  • France is aiming for freight from UK to resume tomorrow.  
  • They are coordinating with UK on freight logistics
  • Germany will extend UK travel ban to January 6
