Irish PM Martin: Thinks a deal is more likely than less likely

Irish PM Martin speaks to reporters in Dublin

The Irish PM Martin is on the wires saying:

Thinks a deal is more likely than a less likely

Would like to see a deal before Christmas. Talks may go beyond December 25



Number of ways to deal with fishing issue aside from over percentage share







Meanwhile,

France is aiming for freight from UK to resume tomorrow.

They are coordinating with UK on freight logistics

Germany will extend UK travel ban to January 6

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus

There is little reaction in the GBPUSD to the headlines.