ISM March US services index 63.7 vs 59.0 expected

Record high (since 2008)



Prior was 55.3

New orders 67.2 vs 51.9 prior

Prices paid 74.0 vs 71.8 prior (highest since 2008)



Employment 57.2 vs 52.7 prior

Full report



This is a sizzling print and an all-time high. New orders crushed estimates. The market reaction has been middling, perhaps because this was foreshadowed in some earlier strong March data. In any case, the US reopening is going well.





This report has only been out since 2008 but the ISM notes that using some of the sub-indexes, it could be estimated back to 1997 and this would still be the best reading.



