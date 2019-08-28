Italian political developments should be a positive for EUR sentiment … should be ….

Scanning some of the overnight notes and this via ING in italy

Democratic Party (PD) and the Five Star Movement are very close to agreeing on a coalition pact to form a new majority in Italy.

still a few points to clarify

some caution may be warranted given the risk of a last-minute turnaround by either of the two parties

the new coalition is likely good news for Eurozone sentiment, as it pushes away the risk of snap elections and possibly flags a more accommodative stance when it comes to relationships with the EU (the PD is a pro-EU party)

Nothing ground breaking in the view from ING but it is a useful reminder of what to watch in Italy.





Overnight reports had talks 'stumbling' and then restarting.

Latest appears to be talks to continue Wednesday.

Nothing set as yet.



