Italian political developments should be a positive for EUR sentiment … should be ….

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Scanning some of the overnight notes and this via ING in italy

Democratic Party (PD) and the Five Star Movement are very close to agreeing on a coalition pact to form a new majority in Italy. 
  • still a few points to clarify
  • some caution may be warranted given the risk of a last-minute turnaround by either of the two parties
  • the new coalition is likely good news for Eurozone sentiment, as it pushes away the risk of snap elections and possibly flags a more accommodative stance when it comes to relationships with the EU (the PD is a pro-EU party)
Nothing ground breaking in the view from ING but it is a useful reminder of what to watch in Italy.

Overnight reports had talks 'stumbling' and then restarting. 
Latest appears to be talks to continue Wednesday. 
Nothing set as yet. 

ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose