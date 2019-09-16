Italy August final CPI +0.4% vs +0.5% m/m prelim

Latest data released by Istat - 16 September 2019

Final CPI +0.4% vs +0.5% y/y prelim

Final HICP 0.0% vs 0.0% m/m prelim

Final HICP +0.5% vs +0.5% y/y prelim

Slight delay in the release by the source. The preliminary report can be found here . More or less similar to initial estimates with the headline readings a tad weaker but the EU-harmonised reading staying unchanged.





EUR/USD sits at 1.1070 currently, little changed on the day as price trades narrowly to kick off the new week.



