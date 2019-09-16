Italy August final CPI +0.4% vs +0.5% m/m prelim

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data released by Istat - 16 September 2019

  • Final CPI +0.4% vs +0.5% y/y prelim
  • Final HICP 0.0% vs 0.0% m/m prelim
  • Final HICP +0.5% vs +0.5% y/y prelim
ForexLive
Slight delay in the release by the source. The preliminary report can be found here. More or less similar to initial estimates with the headline readings a tad weaker but the EU-harmonised reading staying unchanged.

EUR/USD sits at 1.1070 currently, little changed on the day as price trades narrowly to kick off the new week.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose