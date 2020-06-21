Italy is close to approving 6.3b EUR crisis loan (bail out) of Fiat Chrysler

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Isn't 6.3bn EUR something like the typical repair bill on an old Fiat? I digress.

Reuters report over the weekend the approval is close, citing two sources:
  • Italy close to approval of guarantees for a 6.3 billion euro financing of Fiat Chrysler 
  • FCA's Italian division has tapped Rome's COVID-19 emergency financing schemes to secure a state-backed, three-year facility to support the group's operations in the country as well as Italy's car sector.

Fiat Chrysler

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose