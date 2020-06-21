Italy is close to approving 6.3b EUR crisis loan (bail out) of Fiat Chrysler

Isn't 6.3bn EUR something like the typical repair bill on an old Fiat? I digress.

Reuters report over the weekend the approval is close, citing two sources:

Italy close to approval of guarantees for a 6.3 billion euro financing of Fiat Chrysler

FCA's Italian division has tapped Rome's COVID-19 emergency financing schemes to secure a state-backed, three-year facility to support the group's operations in the country as well as Italy's car sector.











