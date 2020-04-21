Italy PM Conte says to gradually reopen the country from 4 May

Italy prime minister, Giuseppe Conte, remarks on Facebook





Says to present Italy's restart plan for 4 May some time this week

Italy has already began reopening its economy as of last week but more plans are being drawn up to establish a new 'normal' as lockdown measures are eased in the coming weeks.





The thing to note here is that the progress will be gradual and it will take some time for the country to adjust - likewise for any other country looking at a similar process.



