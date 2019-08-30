Italy Q2 final GDP 0.0% vs 0.0% prelim

Latest data released by Istat - 30 August 2019





Q2 final GDP -0.1% y/y vs 0.0% y/y prelim

Slight delay in the release by the source. The preliminary report can be found here . A slight downwards revision to the annual reading but all of this just reaffirms that the Italian economy is stagnating over the past few quarters.





The worry here is that if economic conditions in the region continue to deteriorate, it will amplify the downturn seen in Italy and that will exacerbate worries surrounding the Eurozone economy as a whole.



