Latest data released by Istat - 29 November 2019





Q3 final GDP +0.3% vs +0.3% y/y prelim

The preliminary report can be found here . No changes to the initial reading and it just reaffirms basically flat economic growth in Italy over the past few quarters now.





The outlook for next year doesn't look any better and the challenge will be for Italy to try and avoid a recession - much like it has been the challenge this year.