Italy reportedly set to return to lockdown until after Easter

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Local media reports on the matter

The lockdown restrictions will also cover Milan and Rome, with non-essential shops to be ordered to close or operate with tight restrictions. Meanwhile, schools are to be closed during the period - which will be until 6 April (after Easter).Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.

With the vaccine rollout progressing rather slowly and virus variants starting to become more rampant, this is a key risk to watch in case other European countries suffer from similar circumstances in the weeks/months ahead.

Italy
