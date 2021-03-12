Italy reportedly set to return to lockdown until after Easter
Local media reports on the matterThe lockdown restrictions will also cover Milan and Rome, with non-essential shops to be ordered to close or operate with tight restrictions. Meanwhile, schools are to be closed during the period - which will be until 6 April (after Easter).
With the vaccine rollout progressing rather slowly and virus variants starting to become more rampant, this is a key risk to watch in case other European countries suffer from similar circumstances in the weeks/months ahead.