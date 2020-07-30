Italy reports most coronavirus cases since June 5

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Well this isn't good news

Cases we still only 386 but you hate to see it moving in the wrong direction.

What I fear we're learning is that as soon as you let your guard down, the virus storms back. There's this demand to 'get back to normal' and people want to go to bars, restaurants and parties but they're breeding grounds for the virus.

