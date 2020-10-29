It's a massive day for US tech earnings
I can't remember a day when so many big companies reported together
A big chunk of the US stock market and even bigger chunk of the Nasdaq is set to report earnings after the close today.
- Alphabet (GOOGL) - 0400 ET
- Twitter (TWTR) - AMC
- Starbucks (SBUX) - 0405 ET
- Activision Blizzard (ATVI) - 0405 ET
- Facebook (FB) - 0405 ET
- Amazon (AMZN) - 0410 ET
- MGM Resorts (MGM) - 0415 ET
- Apple - (AAPL) - 0430 ET
On Tuesday, Microsoft reported much stronger earnings than expected and shares slumped anyway. I fear that's a sign of what's to come.