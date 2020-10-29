It's a massive day for US tech earnings

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

I can't remember a day when so many big companies reported together

A big chunk of the US stock market and even bigger chunk of the Nasdaq is set to report earnings after the close today.

  • Alphabet (GOOGL) - 0400 ET
  • Twitter (TWTR) - AMC
  • Starbucks (SBUX) - 0405 ET
  • Activision Blizzard (ATVI) - 0405 ET
  • Facebook (FB) - 0405 ET
  • Amazon (AMZN) - 0410 ET
  • MGM Resorts (MGM) - 0415 ET
  • Apple - (AAPL) - 0430 ET
On Tuesday, Microsoft reported much stronger earnings than expected and shares slumped anyway. I fear that's a sign of what's to come.

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose