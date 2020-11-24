It's a very busy day on the US economic calendar tomorrow

The week is compressed by US holidays





The US trading week essentially ends tomorrow. Thanksgiving on Thursday and while markets are open on Friday, it's a de facto holiday.





The result is that a lot of trading and economic data will be crammed into tomorrow's trading day.





It starts with initial jobless claims, where are moved up from the usual Thursday slot and forecast up 730K compared to 742K a week before. As always, keep an eye on PUA claims.





At the same time (1330 GMT) as that release, we also get advance goods trade balance, wholesale inventories, the second look at Q3 GDP and durable goods orders.





Skipping ahead to 1500 GMT, the data includes the PCE report, UMich final sentiment and new home sales. Trading may start to fade at midday in New York but the FOMC meeting minutes will be released at 1900 GMT. There is still lots of talk about a December operation twist so that could be a market mover.





US markets won't return to full speed until Monday, which is the final day of the month.

