It's not just all about the pound when it comes to Brexit

Risk trades get an added lift after the UK and EU reach a Brexit agreement

US 10-year yields are up by more than 5 bps as a Brexit agreement was struck between the UK and the EU. The optimism is helping to give risk assets a good lift on the day with European stocks firmly higher now as well.





As a result, USD/JPY has climbed to 108.90 from 108.75 earlier while the dollar and yen are being punished across the board against other major currencies.





AUD/JPY is up by over 1% on the day now and is the biggest mover (in percentage terms) on the day now.



